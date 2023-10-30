OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,221 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.68 and its 200-day moving average is $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.