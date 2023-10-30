Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.68.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

