Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:OC opened at $111.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

