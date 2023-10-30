PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 819,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

