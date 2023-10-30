PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $71.92 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

