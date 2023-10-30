Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,322 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 79,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 742,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,938,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.94.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Stock Average Calculator
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.