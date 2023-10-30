Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,322 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 79,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 742,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,938,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.94.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

