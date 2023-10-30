Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 33,892 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $55.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

