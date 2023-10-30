Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the purchase, the president now owns 197,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,248.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the purchase, the president now owns 197,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,248.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,510.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

HQL opened at $11.35 on Monday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.