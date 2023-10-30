Raymond James & Associates Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $55.19 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

