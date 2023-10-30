Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,602 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

