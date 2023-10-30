Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 6.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,434,970 shares of company stock worth $25,714,883. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $896.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Fox Advisors downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.