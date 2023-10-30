Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO opened at $81.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.01. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.