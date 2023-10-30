Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,445 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 3.3 %

APLE opened at $14.93 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.