Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $107.10 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 27,952 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,239.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,422,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,399,632.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 428,666 shares of company stock valued at $43,251,792 in the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.