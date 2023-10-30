Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Silgan were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $39.43 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

