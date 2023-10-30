Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,259 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.7% in the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

