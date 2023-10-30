Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,195,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,214,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $28,635.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,999.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,758 shares of company stock valued at $51,483. Insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

RMNI opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Rimini Street Profile

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

