Robert M. Leonard Acquires 1,000 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.8 %

TRST opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $481.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.91. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 158.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

