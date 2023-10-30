Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

