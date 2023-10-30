Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.66 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.82. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

