Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

