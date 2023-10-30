Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,822 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

