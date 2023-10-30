Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.21.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.