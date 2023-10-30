SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

MMTM opened at $172.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $161.47 and a 52-week high of $191.44.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

