Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,086,000 after buying an additional 284,222 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.95. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $146,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,435.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,691.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,435.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,901 shares of company stock worth $1,727,485. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

