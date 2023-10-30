Strs Ohio Acquires 1,200 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Koppers were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 33.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 115,565 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koppers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,897 shares of company stock worth $867,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Koppers Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $759.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

