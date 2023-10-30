Strs Ohio Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 497.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 3.4 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

