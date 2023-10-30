Strs Ohio Has $519,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens downgraded BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

