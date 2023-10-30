Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $73.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDY. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

