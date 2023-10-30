Strs Ohio Sells 2,000 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Universal Logistics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

ULH stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $556.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 14,303,973 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

