Strs Ohio Sells 5,400 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 77.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

