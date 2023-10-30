Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.82.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

