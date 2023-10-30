trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

trivago Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.07 on Monday. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57.

trivago Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.5628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $1.25 to $1.16 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

