TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Acquires $27,025.00 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) EVP Richard P. Betori purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,431 shares in the company, valued at $566,779.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TrueBlue Trading Down 0.5 %

TBI stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a PE ratio of -67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.39. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.90 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TrueBlue

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,574,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after buying an additional 368,815 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.