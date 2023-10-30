Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,685 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $174.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $235.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average is $191.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

