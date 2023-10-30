Truist Financial Corp Acquires 39,297 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,791,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $36.56 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

