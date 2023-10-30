Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,505.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JIGB opened at $46.44 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74.

