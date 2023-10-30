Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 943.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,145 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

