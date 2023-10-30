Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $580,836.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $172.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.50.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.89.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

