Truist Financial Corp Buys 277 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LANC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 414,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $167.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

