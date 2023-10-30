Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,826,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,364,000 after acquiring an additional 621,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $91.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.23 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

