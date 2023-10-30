Truist Financial Corp Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $21.32 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -10.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

