Truist Financial Corp Has $4.49 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 499.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,349 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.