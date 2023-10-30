Truist Financial Corp Has $4.62 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,315,000 after buying an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

