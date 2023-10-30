Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

