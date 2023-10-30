Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,901 shares of company stock worth $33,340,778. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $122.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

