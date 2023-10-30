Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

