Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,214 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.