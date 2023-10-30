Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Shares of KEYS opened at $119.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

