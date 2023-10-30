Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,428 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.